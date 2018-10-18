PERRY, Box Elder County — Two women wanted for questioning in connection to the death of two infants in Idaho were taken into custody Thursday in Perry, Box Elder County, officials said.

About noon, Utah Highway Patrol troopers learned that Cache County detectives had located Haley Miller and Sylvia Tapia, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Idaho news outlet KMVT reported the women were wanted on meth trafficking charges out of Twin Falls County. According to police, the two lived in the same home as infant twin brothers who died Friday of unknown causes, KMVT reported.

The women were "flagged" by Utah's Statewide Information and Analysis Center, which sent a message to Utah officers to find Miller and Tapia, according to the release.

"Cache County detectives located and were following (Miller and Tapia) through Sardine Canyon in an unmarked car," officials said.

Troopers arrived to aid the detectives and they set up a high-risk stop as the women turned south on U.S. 89 in Perry.

Officials said the women were taken into custody without incident and they have been booked into Box Elder County Jail. They will be extradited to Idaho, according to the release.

The Utah Highway Patrol originally reported the women were wanted in connection with a homicide investigation, then later clarified police were seeking to question them about the unexplained deaths.