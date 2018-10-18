SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend has it all: the NBA’s hottest young shooting guard, a gender-bending Tim Curry and a blood-sucking romance for the ages. We can’t think of another thing you could possibly need.
OK, we’ve actually got two additional weekend activities to keep those autumn vibes flowing this weekend. Read on.
Utah Jazz home opener
Welcome back, Jazz. We missed you. The hometown team hosts its first home game of the season, against the Golden State Warriors. Are the Warriors any good? They are? How many championships now? Oct. 19, 8:30 p.m., 301 S. Temple, $46-$1,700 (1-888-524-3727, vivintarena.com).
‘An October Evening’ at the Salt Lake Masonic Temple
It’s a live horror show, folks. The spooky event — hosted at one of Salt Lake’s most-haunted spots, the Salt Lake Masonic Temple — includes fashion, film, music and live performances by various Salt Lake artists. Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m., 650 E. South Temple, $20, register online by Oct. 18 (801-347-4047, facebook.com/anoctoberevening).
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
It's time for the time warp again. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns to the Tower Theatre for its annual Halloween screenings. Friday and Saturday’s shows even include an emcee and live shadow cast. (Note: The film is rated R for sexuality and violence.) Oct. 19-21, Friday at midnight, Saturday at 8 p.m. and midnight, Sunday at noon, 876 E. 900 South, $20, includes prop bags (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).
Final fall Farmers Market
Saturday marks the fall season's final Downtown Farmers Market. Head to Pioneer Park and stock up on fresh produce, food truck bites and artisan crafts. Oct. 20, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., free (slcfarmersmarket.org).
‘Twilight’ 10th anniversary
Ready to feel old? It’s been a decade since Bella and Edward first graced the big screen — but, you know, they haven’t aged a day. “Twilight,” the hit movie based on the book of the same name, returns to select local theaters on Sunday for some 10th anniversary screenings. Attendees will even receive a commemorative poster. “Twilight” is rated PG-13 for “some violence and a scene of sensuality.” Oct. 21, 23; 2 and 7 p.m., prices and locations vary (fathomevents.com).