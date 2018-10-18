SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend has it all: the NBA’s hottest young shooting guard, a gender-bending Tim Curry and a blood-sucking romance for the ages. We can’t think of another thing you could possibly need.

OK, we’ve actually got two additional weekend activities to keep those autumn vibes flowing this weekend. Read on.

Utah Jazz home opener

Welcome back, Jazz. We missed you. The hometown team hosts its first home game of the season, against the Golden State Warriors. Are the Warriors any good? They are? How many championships now? Oct. 19, 8:30 p.m., 301 S. Temple, $46-$1,700 (1-888-524-3727, vivintarena.com).

Rick Bowmer, AP Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives around Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, in the first half during an NBA basketball game on Jan. 30, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

‘An October Evening’ at the Salt Lake Masonic Temple

It’s a live horror show, folks. The spooky event — hosted at one of Salt Lake’s most-haunted spots, the Salt Lake Masonic Temple — includes fashion, film, music and live performances by various Salt Lake artists. Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m., 650 E. South Temple, $20, register online by Oct. 18 (801-347-4047, facebook.com/anoctoberevening).

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

20th Century Fox Patricia Quinn, from left, Tim Curry and Little Nell in a scene from the film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

It's time for the time warp again. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns to the Tower Theatre for its annual Halloween screenings. Friday and Saturday’s shows even include an emcee and live shadow cast. (Note: The film is rated R for sexuality and violence.) Oct. 19-21, Friday at midnight, Saturday at 8 p.m. and midnight, Sunday at noon, 876 E. 900 South, $20, includes prop bags (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

Final fall Farmers Market

Saturday marks the fall season’s final Downtown Farmers Market. Head to Pioneer Park and stock up on fresh produce, food truck bites and artisan crafts. Oct. 20, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., free (slcfarmersmarket.org).

‘Twilight’ 10th anniversary

Ready to feel old? It’s been a decade since Bella and Edward first graced the big screen — but, you know, they haven’t aged a day. “Twilight,” the hit movie based on the book of the same name, returns to select local theaters on Sunday for some 10th anniversary screenings. Attendees will even receive a commemorative poster. “Twilight” is rated PG-13 for “some violence and a scene of sensuality.” Oct. 21, 23; 2 and 7 p.m., prices and locations vary (fathomevents.com).