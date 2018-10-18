Utah State men's tennis wrapped up its run at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket, sophomore Felipe Acosta and Duro Opacic nearly advanced to the next round, but they fell short, losing to Russell Benkaim and Randy Cory of Utah in a tiebreak, 8-7 (2). Overall, the duo finished 2-1 in doubles play.

"Overall, it was a good tournament for us," said third-year head coach James Wilson. "I saw us compete hard, and we're making progress. We still have a long ways to go, but the team knows what to do to improve themselves."

The Aggies will return to Las Vegas to continue their fall tournament schedule Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2-4, at the UNLV Invitational.