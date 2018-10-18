KEARNS — A man shot during a confrontation with Unified police officers remained in critical condition Thursday, police said.

On Wednesday, James Lyle Kuehn, 61, of Kearns, was suspected of robbing Fiesta Olè, 4098 W. 5415 South, with a knife, according to police. Officers responding to the scene were able to locate Kuehn at a nearby house, 4460 W. 5700 South. What led officers to that address was not immediately known.

Approximately 25 minutes after the alleged robbery, there was a confrontation between Kuehn and police and he was shot.

On Thursday, police confirmed a knife was found at the scene of the shooting. Additional details about Kuehn's injuries and what happened between him and police were not released.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting.

Salt Lake officers have canvassed the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, police said. Officials ask any witnesses to the incident to call Salt Lake police at 801-799-3000.