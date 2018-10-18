SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve ever thanked your cereal for being a friend and traveling down the road and back again, there’s a new cereal just for you.

What’s going on: The pop culture company Funko just released a new limited-time breakfast cereal called “The Golden Girls,” Delish reports. That’s right. A cereal based on the sitcom.

The cereal is available in select Target stores across the country.

Each box comes with a collectible “Golden Girls” toy inside.

The cereal costs $7.99 per box.

It’s a multigrain cereal with blue coloring.

Selling out: The cereal has already started selling out, according to USA Today.

“But thanks to the popularity of the show and huge fan base, the cereal is already selling out in some stores, which means you may have to shell out some more cash to get your hands on a prized box.”

A Funk representative told TODAY they started selling the product on Sept. 30. There are no immediate plans to bring it back once it sells out.

You can still find it on eBay, where bids range from $10 to $25, or even higher. There’s one that sold for about $30.50, according to USA Today.

Look further: You can buy the entire toy collectible set at Walmart.com, so don’t fret if you can’t find the cereal.

Reactions: Social media reacted with praise for the cereal. Others questioned Target about where they could find it.

I FINALLY FOUND THE GOLDEN GIRLS CEREAL!!! pic.twitter.com/AdLc94NknV — bobby 🍒 (@GoBobbo) October 11, 2018

@AskTarget can you tell me where I can find the golden girls cereal? Zip code 31601 — Casey (@cplangdale0530) October 18, 2018

@AskTarget any Golden Girls cereal in the Dallas area? Specifically near/around 75002. Thanks — Ashlee Blansit (@AshleeDub) October 18, 2018

I’ve had multiple people tell me about the Golden Girls cereal but no one has bought it for me. Some friends. — Jess (@JSmaggs) October 15, 2018

I still don’t understand why the Golden Girls cereal is blue and not cheesecake flavored — BlancheDevereaux (@blackula__) October 13, 2018

Bigger picture: “Golden Girls” inspired a number of other themed items, like a Christmas book, hot sauces and pop-up cafes.