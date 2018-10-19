“THE HATE U GIVE” — 3½ stars — Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Algee Smith, Lamar Johnson; PG-13 (mature thematic elements, some violent content, drug material and language); in general release

Like many films that address hot-button political topics, takeaways from "The Hate U Give" will likely have more to do with people's support for or resistance to the film’s message rather than its objective quality. But George Tillman Jr.’s film does a better job considering opposing perspectives than most, and a moving finale should resonate with audiences regardless of opinion.

Based on Angie Thomas' best-selling YA novel — which hit shelves just a year ago — “The Hate U Give” is the latest cinematic effort to address tensions between law enforcement and the black community. The story revolves around Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg), a teenage girl living a double life in Garden Heights, a predominantly black neighborhood in Georgia. Around the neighborhood, Starr speaks and dresses like her peers — but school is a different matter.

Erika Doss, Twentieth Century Fox Megan Lawless, left, Amandla Stenberg and Sabrina Carpenter star in “The Hate U Give."

To get her children away from the drug-afflicted Garden Heights, Starr’s mother Lisa (Regina Hall) sends Starr and her brother Seven (Lamar Johnson) to an upscale Catholic school across town in a nearby white community. Here, Starr is surrounded by well-to-do white kids, like her best friend Hailey (Sabrina Carpenter), who adopt elements of black culture because they think it’s cool — even while Starr feels like she has to downplay her normal behavior to avoid drawing unwanted attention.

The men in her life contribute to this dynamic. Her father Maverick (Russell Hornsby) is a reformed gangbanger who now operates a local grocery store and teaches Starr and Seven principles from the Black Panthers 10-point program. At the beginning of the film, Maverick gives Starr and her siblings “the talk,” which consists of the proper protocols for getting pulled over by white police officers (for example, put both hands on the dashboard).

Starr is afraid of what her dad will think of her new (and white) boyfriend Chris (K.J. Apa), and as we see later in the film, her feelings are justified. But the plot gets rolling when another love interest arrives in Starr’s life, a childhood friend named Khalil (Algee Smith) who is dealing drugs for King (Anthony Mackie), the current boss of Maverick’s old gang, the King Lords.

One night after a Garden Heights party goes bad, Starr and Khalil are pulled over by a white policeman. In a tragic misunderstanding, Khalil is shot and killed when he reaches in his car to grab a hairbrush. This spurs a media frenzy Starr is loathe to enter, partially because she’s afraid of potential retaliation from King.

Erika Doss, Twentieth Century Fox Amandla Stenberg stars in “The Hate U Give."

Much of “The Hate U Give’s” story follows Starr’s gradual journey into activism, navigating pressures from her friends and family on both sides of her day-to-day life. The results are mostly predictable, save for one interesting dynamic: Starr’s uncle Carlos (Common), a local cop who offers some valuable perspective from an otherwise unrepresented party.

Stenberg is strong in the lead role, and a dynamic finale ends the film on a dramatic note. Because of its political and impassioned subject matter, “The Hate U Give” will have a tougher time swaying audiences rather than merely reinforcing the views they came in with. But Tillman’s effort is a thoughtful, well-made film and a moving effort to address a complex issue.

“The Hate U Give” is rated PG-13 for mature thematic elements, some violent content, drug material and language; running time: 133 minutes.