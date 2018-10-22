A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Politics evolves quickly in this country. Only a few years ago, people were obsessing over the power of the 1 percent. Now, thanks to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, we’ve narrowed that to about 0.09 percent.

---

To be fair, a DNA test found that Warren has between 0.09 percent and 1.5 percent Native American ancestry, dating to someone in her line who lived six to 10 generations ago. But that’s apparently all the kindling you need to start a raging political fire in Washington.

---

Remember when Rachel Dolezal resigned from NAACP leadership in Washington State after claiming African ancestry despite having two white parents and no evidence to back her claim? That started a national debate about racial identity. But that was way back in 2015, a much more innocent time.

---

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert last week declared a state of emergency because of the persistent drought. Even Democrats had a hard time arguing he was all wet.

---

Kanye West recently visited the White House, providing an answer to a question heard in cable news offices across the land: “What could possibly upstage Hurricane Michael?”

---

West said wearing a pro-Trump baseball cap made him feel like Superman, and that he would like to abolish the 13th Amendment (which made slavery illegal) because, “Would you build a trap door that if you mess up and you — accidentally something happens, you fall and you end up next to the Unabomber?” To be fair, that makes about as much sense as anything in Washington these days.

---

Every Utahn could be in trouble soon because the state has refused to affix gold stars to drivers' licenses, indicating a person’s identity has been proven and vetted. The TSA may not accept licenses without this. And no, a gold star on the forehead won’t count.

---

The state has until 2020 to put stars on its licenses, which could mean a significant shortage for kindergarten teachers.