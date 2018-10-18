The Utah National Guard will conduct a live-fire artillery exercise at Camp Williams Monday through Wednesday.

Soldiers from the Utah National Guard's 640th Regional Training Institute will participate in a live-fire artillery exercise Monday through Wednesday.

Artillery fire will occur sporadically throughout the day, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. and ending approximately at 7 p.m. The exercises are not open to the public.

Those expected to be most affected by these events are residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi.