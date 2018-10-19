ST. GEORGE — A grant from the National Science Foundation will allow Dixie State University to expand its mathematics department and better prepare students for industrial careers.

With the support of the grant, Dixie State will offer a new course during the spring 2019 semester as part of the Mathematical Association of America’s Preparation for Industrial Careers in Mathematical Sciences program.

Assistant professor Vinodh Chellamuthu, one of a select number of faculty members across the U.S. chosen to receive support, is creating the class, Industrial Careers in Mathematical Sciences. The course will allow students to work in small groups on semesterlong undergraduate research issues directly from business, industry and government entities.

“In school, math is the subject with an absolute answer, but in real life, math can be messy and complex, and many times there's not one single solution to a problem,” Chellamuthu said in a statement, adding the grant “will provide an opportunity for DSU students to use the skills they learn in classes to solve these messy and complex real-world problems. Through this grant, our DSU students will get hands-on experience and explore more non-academic careers in the job market.”