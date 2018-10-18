SALT LAKE CITY ― Turns out, Princess Anna doesn't exactly get along with Snow White.

In a recent interview with Parents Magazine, Kristen Bell, the actress who voices Anna in Disney’s “Frozen,” revealed that there are some Disney stories she isn’t fully in line with.

She mentioned “Snow White” as an example, stating that she was worried about some of the lessons it could teach her daughters.

But that doesn’t stop Bell from reading the story to her children. Instead, she uses it as a teaching moment.

"Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'” she told Parents. “I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right.'"

Bell told the magazine that reading to her kids ― ages 3 and 5 ― is actually a nightly routine in their home.

"It's truly my favorite part of the day. I glance away from the book and see their brains working while we're all cuddled up like meerkats," she said.

Keira Knightley appeared on "Ellen" this week and said she doesn't allow certain Disney movies in her home, like "Cinderella" and "The Little Mermaid" because of the message they share, according to my report for the Deseret News.

“Cinderella, banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her,” Knightley said. “Rescue yourself. Obviously.”