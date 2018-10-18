SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s recent social media post has gone viral.
What happened: Chaffetz shared a photo on Facebook and Twitter Thursday that showed the Fox News commentator posing next to a Native American statue in an attempt to mock Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
- "At Disneyland today with Senator Elizabeth Warren," Chaffetz wrote.
Bigger picture: Chaffetz's post echoed President Donald Trump's mocking comments against Warren, who has renewed attention to her claims of her Native American heritage, according to CNN.
- Warren released test results of a DNA analysis earlier this week that showed she had a distant Native American ancestry. The Boston Globe reported it would be between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American, tying her heritage to a possible single ancestor.
- Trump dismissed the results, once again using his “Pocahontas” nickname he previously gave to her.
- Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement about the results, CNN reported.
- "Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong."
Responses: Social media responded to Chaffetz’s tweet.
Not alone: Earlier this week, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office tweeted a photo that mocked Warren, too.
The tweet featured a photo of Hatch looking at his phone next to a photo of fictional results, which said Hatch was 1/1032nd T-Rex and “the rest: other dinosaurs.”