SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s recent social media post has gone viral.

What happened: Chaffetz shared a photo on Facebook and Twitter Thursday that showed the Fox News commentator posing next to a Native American statue in an attempt to mock Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"At Disneyland today with Senator Elizabeth Warren," Chaffetz wrote.

At Disneyland today with Senator Elizabeth Warren pic.twitter.com/37rvaSOVGl — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 18, 2018

Bigger picture: Chaffetz’s post echoed President Donald Trump’s mocking comments against Warren, who has renewed attention to her claims of her Native American heritage, according to CNN.

Warren released test results of a DNA analysis earlier this week that showed she had a distant Native American ancestry. The Boston Globe reported it would be between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American, tying her heritage to a possible single ancestor.

Trump dismissed the results, once again using his “Pocahontas” nickname he previously gave to her.

Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement about the results, CNN reported.

"Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong."

Responses: Social media responded to Chaffetz’s tweet.

constantly amazed at the ability of pols to take a slam dunk issue and faceplant with it. https://t.co/VHUeNTrEbP — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) October 18, 2018

Remember when racism was embarrassing? https://t.co/vfPpeKABKQ — Seth Masket (@smotus) October 18, 2018

He's at Disneyland. With children. Making racist jokes. Please do better. https://t.co/J9PD1jrkSN — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 18, 2018

Regardless of whether Elizabeth Warren is 100% or 1/1024th Native American. This tweet from former member of the House and current Fox News commentator @jasoninthehouse is 100% racist, offensive and inexcusable. https://t.co/VuFrCnn6O5 — Erin Schrode (@ErinSchrode) October 18, 2018

Not alone: Earlier this week, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office tweeted a photo that mocked Warren, too.

The tweet featured a photo of Hatch looking at his phone next to a photo of fictional results, which said Hatch was 1/1032nd T-Rex and “the rest: other dinosaurs.”