It may surprise you to learn that tuberculosis is the world's biggest infectious killer. It's treatable, curable and preventable — so how did we let this happen?

For years, ending TB hasn't been a political priority. It's been underfunded and under-prioritized, and it claimed 1.6 million lives last year as a result, according to new data from the World Health Organization.

Happily, leaders in Congress have already called for a funding bump for TB for next year, and soon world leaders will gather at the United Nations to make new commitments in this fight.

This fall as Congress is negotiating a final budget for TB, I hope they'll follow the House's lead with the desperately needed — and long overdue — $40 million funding increase. It's time we take a new path on TB, and this should be the first step.

Ghislaine Mbia

Salt Lake City