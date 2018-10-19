The Utah state educational complex receives 74 percent of the Utah state budget. All other state agencies must make do with the 26 percent left over. Schools also get money from state land trust funds, have their own taxing authority and receive millions in federal grants. Where does all that money go?

According to the teachers' union, the teachers don’t see much of it. I read in the Deseret News about a new junior high school opening. One of the amenities was a lecture hall. Junior high school students do not need a lecture hall. Yet every year they bus the schoolchildren up to the Capitol to beg for more money.

No one knows where the money is going. No one cares because getting more money is easier than accounting for it. No matter how much money the Utah school system gets, it’s never enough. If they got a trillion dollars a year, it would still not be enough. The teachers claim they’re not paid enough and they have to buy supplies out-of-pocket. The only one who supervises the education complex is the education complex. There is little state oversight.

There needs to be a complete audit of the education system by an outside company that has no ties to education with suggestions on how to better utilize the finances and an outside agency to monitor it.

Jerry Clausing

Riverside