Three years ago or so, our Legislature increased the gas tax by five cents to repair roads because it did not want to receive any federal funding. Now, it wants another 10-cent increase.

I’m all for education, our children and anything that goes along with educating our children, but the school district needs to tighten its belt and see where it can save money.

This proposition, if it passed, will penalize those living in rural Utah, especially those who travel long distances for work. Any increased transportation costs of goods, groceries, furniture, feed, livestock, etc., will have a drastic effect on our wallets. It’s a domino effect. It will cost approximately $30 more every time a semi truck driver fuels up, $3 for a pickup and $1 for a regular sized car.

It’s time to stop. Those on fixed incomes, which is most of us, would rather have money in our pockets to buy food than in the pockets of those who abuse tax money.

I was somewhat appalled by the advertisement in which Gail Miller pleaded with us to vote for this increased tax. She can afford it. Then our own Gov. Gary Herbert came on supporting the tax as well. He can also afford it.

Do not vote for an increased gas tax. We the citizens cannot afford it, especially in rural Utah.

Arthur Douglas

Howell, Box Elder County