A few hours before word began to spread Wednesday night that University of Utah quarterback Jack Tuttle intends to transfer, one of the top dual-threat quarterback prospects in the country in the Class of 2019 announced that he will be taking an official visit to the Utah campus this weekend.

Jayden Daniels of Cajon High School in San Bernardino, who is ranked by 247 Sports as the second-best dual-threat signal caller in the nation, made his intention known via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. It is among one of five official visits (the trip is paid for by the university) that Daniels will be allowed to take.

University of Utah OV this weekend 🔴⚫️✋🏽🤚🏽 @Utah_Football — JD5 (@JayD__5) October 17, 2018

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 174 pounds, Daniels announced in May that Utah is one of eight programs he is still considering. The other seven are USC, UCLA, Cal, Penn State, Nebraska, Georgia and Texas A&M.

He is the 102nd-ranked prospect in the country overall for 2019 in 247 Sports' database.

The Utes will take on USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Commit Aaron Lowe also announced that he will be on his official visit this weekend. Daniels' high school teammate Darren Jones, a 6-foot-8 wide receiver, is committed to Utah.

Seven players in all are committed to the Utes for 2019 thus far according to 247 Sports, with the early signing period just over two months away.