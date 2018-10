ST. GEORGE — Police in St. George are seeking the public's help to find a young boy who has been missing since Wednesday night.

The child, 3-year-old Brandon Stratton, has blond hair and blue eyes, St. George police wrote in Facebook posts Thursday. He was wearing checkered shorts and no shirt at the time of his disappearance, according to the post.

The child lives in downtown St. George and was reported missing Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 435-627-4300.