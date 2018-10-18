SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a new cookie out there that’ll have you shouting with sheer Christmas joy.

What’s going on: You’ll soon find Pillsbury “Elf” shape sugar cookies in your local supermarket. That’s right: cookies that are based on the holiday film “Elf,” which stars Will Ferrell as a normal human who grows up as an elf on the North Pole.

The Instagram food blog JunkFoodAdventures found the ready-to-bake cookies and shared a photo of them on social media.

OnSecondScoop shared a similar photo.

Where?: According to Yahoo! News, the cookies have been spotted at Walmart and they’re viewable at Target’s online store.