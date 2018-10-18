SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old boy who says he was the victim of sexual abuse by three football players from Gunnison Valley High School has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court.

The lawsuit alleges the South Sanpete School District, the district superintendent, the Gunnison Valley High principal and vice principal, and the school's athletic director have not done enough to stop ongoing abuse by some athletes, dismissing it as high school hazing and with a "boys being boys" attitude.

"Defendants … by their acts and omissions, created a hostile educational climate where student-on-student sexual assaults and harassment were consciously tolerated, which encouraged repeated sexual harassment," according to the lawsuit.

The 14-year-old boy moved to Mayfield, Sanpete County, in July and began attending Gunnison Valley High as a freshman this school year. On Sept. 17, before the start of football practice, two players tackled and pinned the teen to the ground while a third rubbed his genitals on the boy's face, the lawsuit states.

"Several students stood nearby laughing," according to the lawsuit. "Approximately 15 students witnessed this abuse."

The lawsuit claims the abuse would have lasted longer if another player hadn't jumped in and stopped the assault.

That incident sparked a police investigation that resulted in detectives discovering several more alleged incidents of abuse involving many more students. Most of the incidents were allegedly committed by the same 16-year-old boy.

That 16-year-old, whom the Deseret News has opted not to name at this time, was charged on Sept. 28 in Sanpete County's 6th District Juvenile Court with six counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. At the time, the boy was accused of assaulting nine or 10 other boys at the school.

The two other teens accused of holding down the victim were each charged with one criminal charge, according to prosecutors who declined to specify the charge.

As the investigation into the 16-year-old continued, police found "multiple victims in multiple locations" as far back as two years ago, according to prosecutors. Following news reports of the investigation, more students came forward claiming they were also victims. Deputy Sanpete County attorney Wesley Mangum, the lead prosecutor in the case, said two weeks ago that the number of victims had risen to between 12 and 15.

Following the Sept. 17 incident, the 14-year-old boy's parents met with Kent Larsen, the district superintendent.

"Larsen characterized the incident as just 'boys being boys,' and football 'hazing' that 'went too far,'" according to the lawsuit, and "dismissed any referral of the incident as a sexual assault, and again mischaracterized it as 'just boys wrestling around, and they crossed the line.'"

Two of the players charged began calling the 14-year-old "snitch" in retaliation, according to the lawsuit. One player also allegedly told the boy, "I was charged with rape and got away with it, and charged with sexting and got away with it, and I'll get away with this too," according to the lawsuit.

The three players connected to the Sept. 17 incident were suspended from school for three days, according to the lawsuit, but were still allowed to participate in football practice and games.

"The attackers essentially were rewarded with three days off from school for sexually assaulting a student," the lawsuit claims.

"Contrary to their obligations to prevent and address sexual harassment or assault, defendants ignored, minimized, and dismissed it. As a result, they gave at least three male students at Gunnison Valley High School a free pass to continue — and escalate — their abuse of (the boy) and other students," the lawsuit says.

Following news reports of the charges, the boy was subjected to "relentless harassment and accusation of racism. He has been continually harassed at the hands of his tormentors, he has been alienated from the football team," according to the lawsuit.

The family claims it has also been harassed and threatened by members of the small community. The 14-year-old boy is currently seeing therapists due to the trauma he has endured, the lawsuit states.

The family is represented by Salt Lake civil rights attorney Robert Sykes. He was scheduled to hold a press conference with the family this afternoon. This story will be updated throughout the day.