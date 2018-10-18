Utah State junior placekicker Dominik Eberle was named a midseason first-team All-America by USA Today Sports, it was announced on Wednesday. Eberle entered the 2018 season as a preseason second-team All-American by Athlon Sports.

Eberle, a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Nuremberg, Germany, is 10-of-12 (.833) this season on field goals and 37-for-37 on extra points, as he has scored a team-best 67 points. In all, Eberle leads the Mountain West and ranks sixth in the nation in scoring (11.2 ppg), is tied for first in the conference and tied for 12th in the nation in field goals made per game (1.7) and is tied for second in the MW and tied for 19th in the nation in field goal percentage (.833).

Eberle’s best game thus far in 2018 was against New Mexico State on Sept. 8, as he tied two NCAA records for kickers with 24 points scored and three field goals from 50-plus yards as he made three 51-yard field goals in the game. Eberle was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week and the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week for his performance against NMSU as he became just the sixth kicker in NCAA history to make three field goals of 50 or more yards in the same game. Overall, Eberle was 6-for-6 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points in the game, as those six made field goals were a school and MW record and tied for third-most in a single game in NCAA history.

Eberle is now 31-of-41 (.756) in his career on field goal attempts, including 2-of-3 this year and 12-of-14 in his career from 20-29 yards, 2-of-3 this season and 7-of-9 in his career from 30-39 yards, 3-of-3 this year and 8-of-14 in his career from 40-49 yards and 3-of-3 this year and 4-of-4 in his career from 50-plus yards. His three 51-yard field goals are season longs and tied for the 18th longest in school history. In fact, Eberle is the only kicker in school history to have four or more 50-yard field goals in a career as he made a career-long 52-yarder last year.

Following his sophomore season in 2017, Eberle was named a third-team All-American by Phil Steele’s Magazine and an honorable mention All-American by SB Nation, along with being a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, as he scored a team-best 101 points converting 18-of-24 field goal attempts and 47-of-47 extra points.

For his career, Eberle ranks third all-time in school history in field goal percentage (.756), eighth all-time in field goals made (31) and ninth all-time in field goals attempted (41). He also holds the school record for consecutive extra points made as he is a perfect 84-for-84 in his career.

Utah State (5-1, 2-0 MW) continues Mountain West play this weekend with a road game at Wyoming (2-5, 0-3 MW) on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised regionally on AT&T Sports Net.