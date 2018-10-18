RIVERTON — Waste Management, the company the city contracts with for trash and recycling pickup, will change out all trash cans during the weeks of Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Residents are asked to make sure all of their trash cans are out and accessible so they may emptied and picked up on the regularly scheduled trash collection day.

Residents will not be allowed to keep existing cans regardless of the condition of the can. Old cans that are not put out will not be serviced with trash collection in the future, and the address may be assigned a fee.

Recycling cans will not be replaced at this time.

This change out is part of the city’s contract with Waste Management and comes at no additional cost to residents.