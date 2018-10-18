In this last game of the regular season, senior running back Dane Christiansen had a great game as he was the scoring machine for the Vikings in their 31-16 win over Region 3's West Jordan.

Fifteen seconds into the game, Christiansen received the kickoff and ran it 96 yards for his first score of the game. Senior kicker Carson Ecalono added the PAT and Pleasant Grove was on its way to its last win of this 2018 regular season.

Playing without their starting quarterback, senior Jake Jensen, backup junior quarterback Caleb Campbell had a good game directing his team as the offensive line protected him and opened routes for Christiansen to run through. "I am so pumped with our O-line tonight," Chrisitansen reported. "I told them that if they could get me through the first line, I will do the rest." And he did.

At the 6:49 mark on the clock, Christiansen took the first hand-off from Campbell in the Vikings' second possession, broke through the Jaguars' defensive line and scrambled upfield 54 yards for his first rushing touchdown of the evening.

For the night, Christiansen scored four TDs, three in the first quarter and one during the second quarter. He had 23 carries for 239 yards with a long run of 71 yards. Add to those numbers another 96 yards for his kickoff return, he totaled 330 yards. After his touchdown in the second quarter, Christiansen surpassed the 1,000 yard mark for rushing for the season. By the end of the game, he had totaled 1,136 rushing yards for the season.

Ecalono scored on a 39-yard field goal and added four PATs, improving his season points to 49.

West Jordan scored on two passing TDs, one during the second quarter and a 41-yard passing TD in the final quarter. Add to that a safety at the 3:29 mark of the third quarter.

"I play one game at a time," Christiansen said. "Region 4 is a tough region to play in, but it prepares you to play anybody else at that same level. It gives us confidence to play hard and keep on going. I'm ready to play anywhere anytime."

The Jaguars had 27 carries for 19 rushing yards and completed 22 out of 46 passing attempts for 329 yards, totaling 348 yards of offense with 14 first downs.

Pleasant Grove had 37 carries for 272 rushing yards and six completions out of 17 attempts for 72 passing yards, totaling 344 yards of offense with 10 first downs.

Vikings head football coach Mark Wootton said, "This is another good win for us, but we'll be back on Monday preparing our game plan and our timing for our first-round game with East." When asked about his starting quarterback status, he reported that Jensen had been cleared to play against West Jordan but "we wanted him to be rested for at least another week."

This win gives Pleasant Grove a 6-4 overall record and a state tournament opening-round game with East High School next Friday.