SALT LAKE CITY — A couple from Tennessee won’t stop until they see six Disney parks in one day.

What’s going on: So there’s this couple from Tennessee, Heather and Clark Ensminger, who plan to visit six Disney parks in one day, according to the Associated Press.

The couple will monitor their own spreadsheet to make sure they’re on time to visit each of the parks.

Here’s how their schedule would work:

The couple will first visit the four theme parks in Florida.

They will eat breakfast at Disney’s Hollywood Studios before walking over to Epcot.

Next, they will visit Magic Kingdom and eat lunch at the Animal Kingdom.

Then, they’ll hop on a plane from Orlando to California at 2:30 p.m. MDT.

They want to arrive at California Adventure at 9 p.m. MDT.

They’ll finish the night by visiting Disneyland.

Bigger picture: Funny enough, a couple visited three Disney parks in one day back in 2015. But it was a little more adventurous than the venture by the Ensmingers.

To celebrate their 17th anniversary, Michael and Diane Greening visited Disney parks in Tokyo, California and Orlando, according to Fox 5.

Here’s how the trip went, according to The Orlando Sentinel.