SALEM — The Salem Hills Skyhawks were dominant in their final region game against the Uintah Utes, walking away with a 55-6 victory. The lopsided score was due largely to the success of Salem’s running game in putting big points on the board. Seven of eight Skyhawk touchdowns were on the ground, including two short runs by quarterback Jorgen Olsen.

Just one score came in the air for the Skyhawks when Olsen hit wide receiver Zeke Mangum with a 40-yard strike in the second quarter, putting the score 28-6. The Skyhawks scored once more before halftime on a quarterback keeper by Olsen when he rumbled in from 4 yards out, putting Salem up 35-6 at the break. The Skyhawks found the end zone twice more in the third quarter on short run plays by Olsen and running back Sam Hughes.

Defensively, a tenacious effort by the Skyhawks kept the Utes on their heels all night, scrambling to gain any momentum but unable to get anything going offensively. Their only score came early in the first quarter.

Salem’s final score of the night came on a pick six when senior safety Austen Carrick leaped in the air and snagged a last-second bomb by Uintah with 13 seconds on the clock and sprinted 90 yards to the house as time ran out, making the final score 55-6 for the Skyhawks.

"Last night's game was very special for our seniors," Salem Hills head coach Harry Schwenke said. "It’s the first time that we’ve played all four quarters of a game. Our O-line is really becoming something special, with Coach Brumfield helping the boys to work as a unit. Our backs are running well and receivers are a confident group.

"Coach Higginson has led a passionate group of our special teams unit, who take pride and have had three returns for TDs in the last two games. Finally, our defense has been lights out! Coach Barney has the defense flying around and believing. Overall, the team has hit a stride going into the playoffs, and I’m so proud of the effort and commitment the boys have shown. This is a fun group to coach as they believe they can beat anyone. We look forward to competing against a tough Park City team next week."

Salem Hills is slated to face Park City in the first round of the state playoffs on Oct. 26.