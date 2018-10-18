Utah State soccer will open its final homestand of the 2018 season on Friday, Oct. 19, when it plays host to San Jose State at 3 p.m. The Aggies will then host Fresno State on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., on what will be senior day for six Aggie seniors.

Utah State and San Jose State have met on the pitch 14 times in the past, with the Aggies leading the all-time series, 9-3-2. Last season, the Aggies made the trip to San Jose, losing 2-1, in double overtime.

This season, San Jose State is 7-6-2 overall, logging a 6-2-0 conference record, second in the league behind Boise State. The Spartans are coming into Logan off a 3-2 loss against Wyoming. Junior forward Jamilecxth Becerra leads San Jose State in scoring, having netted four goals, while senior forward Darriell Franklin has scored three times. Senior goalkeeper Paige Simoneau has spent the majority of the season in the net for San Jose State, tallying 40 saves while allowing 11 goals.

For the Aggies, freshman forward Sara Noel is the leading scorer, netting four goals so far this season, while sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo leads the team with four assists. Senior Grace McGuire leads the goalkeepers with 59 saves and 22 goals allowed this the year, earning a 1.67 goals against average.

All Mountain West matches will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form online. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through GameTracker, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online before each match.