Kyle Whittingham has often said it’s not coaches who win games; it’s players. So naturally, it’s the players who have all the power in major college football.

One of them locally is reportedly flexing his muscle.

Vastly talented and meticulously polite quarterback Jack Tuttle is believed to be transferring from Utah, according to multiple media reports. He is the highest rated quarterback recruit in school history, and received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, USC, Washington State and Wisconsin, according to Scout.com.

Tuttle, a true freshman, has been listed as third-string quarterback.

Given the nature of college football, Whittingham’s situation isn’t unusual. No highly recruited quarterback wants to sit two years or more to get the starting spot. Even though rules allow a player to appear in four games without burning a redshirt season, top players don’t want to spend years waiting their turn.

Tuttle isn’t a bad guy. He got offers from bigger programs than Utah’s, yet stayed loyal to his early commitment to the Utes. Leaving now would likely be based on starter Tyler Huntley being just a junior, and the fact Tuttle wasn’t able to win the starting spot.

Some say the Utah coaching staff is to blame for recruiting a pro-style quarterback when the team employs the run-pass option. But coaches adapt their offenses according to the talent they have. Right now the offense is working nicely under Huntley’s direction. The way he has played in the last two games, it appears he could be the starter the rest of this year and all of next.

Tuttle isn’t the first highly recruited player to transfer schools. It happens all over the country. Athletes nowadays aren’t raised to sit several years before getting a chance. They intend to play from the start — somewhere.

As gifted as Tuttle is, the coaches obviously liked Huntley’s ability to read defenses and break big plays. The Utes are just one game out of the South Division lead.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Utah's Jack Tuttle takes the ball up the field during the Utes' Red and White Game on Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

If Tuttle does leave, the loss may or may not be a big one. Remember Jake Heaps at BYU? He transferred to Kansas, and later Miami, but never evolved into the star he was supposed to be. Tuttle doesn’t owe the university anything. He showed loyalty by not changing his early commitment to the U.

During the fall, highly regarded freshman receiver Solomon Enis praised Tuttle.

“He works hard, he comes in and watches film early when no one’s there,” said Enis. “He’s the last person out of the weight room. He’s just that guy, that typical ideal football player that you want on your team.”

Apparently he’ll be doing it for someone else.

A transfer would be an image punch to the gut of the Utes. They have had quarterback problems for years.

Whittingham can’t be expected to start a player based on potential alone. At the same time, he shouldn’t pass on chasing four-star recruits who want to play at Utah. It’s a risk every coach must take: recruit the best players available and hope to keep them content until they’re ready.

The trick is talking them into waiting until they are.