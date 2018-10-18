SALT LAKE CITY ― The oldest fossils on earth, or just a pile of rocks? Scientists can’t seem to agree on this one.

In 2016, a team of scientists led by Allen Nutman claimed to have found fossil formations that were 3.7 billion years old, 200 million years older than the previously oldest fossil.

According to the Associated Press, Nutman’s claim was significant because it suggested that life formed quicker and easier after the Earth was formed than previously thought.

The discovery was published in an academic journal and immediately created controversy.

But New Scientistreported that many scientists were skeptical of Nutman’s findings, including NASA astrobiologist Abigail Allwood.

According to The Atlantic, Allwood noticed that something wasn’t quite right with the structure of the fossils, which were lined up neatly like a Toblerone bar.

“Every one of these conical structures was bisected through its apex,” she said. “It seemed miraculous, as if they had all been on parade back then.”

Allwood traveled to the site of the discovery, which was located in Greenland. The Washington Post reported that it was there that she and her team took samples of the alleged fossils and, after a lab analysis, determined that they were not fossils but merely deformed rocks.

While Allwood’s claims seem legitimate, Nutman is reportedly unconvinced that the findings debunk his previous discovery. The scientist claims that Allwood’s team examined a poorly preserved section on the far end of the discovery site.

“This is a classic comparing apples and oranges scenario, leading to the inevitable outcome that ours and their observations do not exactly match,” he said according to the Associated Press.