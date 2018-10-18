SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 18.
SPECIAL REPORT: We sent Deseret News reporter Erica Evans and photojournalist Spenser Heaps to Norway to find out if Oslo held the key to Utah’s pollution problem. Here’s what they found.
The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings on opening night Wednesday after a back-and-forth battle between the teams. Read more.
Utah Rep. Rob Bishop squared off with two challengers in Utah’s 1st Congressional District debate. Read more.
Salt Lake City’s New Yorker Restaurant ended its 40-year run over the weekend. Read more.
Deseret News opinion editor Boyd Matheson spoke with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in his latest podcast. Listen here.
Putting gold stars on Utah licenses will cost millions of dollars, according to Utah lawmakers. Read more.
Our most popular stories:
- How — and why — Utah's biggest aquarium bought U2's biggest stage
- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell reaps on-court benefits from change in diet
- Brad Rock: Why the Utah Jazz shouldn't expect more than they got last year
- Here are 10 things you never knew about the 'Harry Potter' films, including a Utah celeb's random cameo
- Woman who helped dispose of babysitter's body released from prison
Around the web:
- Tale as old as time: The Disney Store just released all-new ’90s-inspired collection
- Keira Knightley says her daughter can't watch certain Disney movies; here's why
- Angels Landing featured as one of the 50 best trails in the world
- Video: Iowa State marching band used T-Rex costumes in a dino-mite halftime show this weekend
- Has pumpkin spice gone too far? Twitter weighs in
National headlines:
- Trump to meet with Pompeo as Khashoggi crisis engulfs White House [CNN]
- Audio offers gruesome details of Jamal Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says [The New York Times]
- The full timeline of Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance and the morphing Saudi response [Quartz]
- Missing Wisconsin teen, 13, is in danger, not a runaway, cops say, as search intensifies after parents killed [Fox News]
- Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle. Will residents be able to vote? [The New York Times]