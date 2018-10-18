Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
People walk around the Oslo Opera House, a popular tourist attraction, in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 18.

SPECIAL REPORT: We sent Deseret News reporter Erica Evans and photojournalist Spenser Heaps to Norway to find out if Oslo held the key to Utah’s pollution problem. Here’s what they found.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings on opening night Wednesday after a back-and-forth battle between the teams. Read more.

Utah Rep. Rob Bishop squared off with two challengers in Utah’s 1st Congressional District debate. Read more.

Salt Lake City’s New Yorker Restaurant ended its 40-year run over the weekend. Read more.

Deseret News opinion editor Boyd Matheson spoke with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in his latest podcast. Listen here.

Putting gold stars on Utah licenses will cost millions of dollars, according to Utah lawmakers. Read more.

Our most popular stories:

Around the web:

National headlines:

  • Trump to meet with Pompeo as Khashoggi crisis engulfs White House [CNN]
  • Audio offers gruesome details of Jamal Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says [The New York Times]
  • The full timeline of Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance and the morphing Saudi response [Quartz]
  • Missing Wisconsin teen, 13, is in danger, not a runaway, cops say, as search intensifies after parents killed [Fox News]
  • Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle. Will residents be able to vote? [The New York Times]
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
