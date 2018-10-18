"PARENTING WITH THE SPIRIT: The Answer is More Love," by Marlene R. Ellingson, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 201 pages (nf)

After Marlene Ellingson's youngest child started school, she knew she wanted to help other families. After sifting through her own parenting experience and interviewing friends and family members, she realized her most valuable resource as a mother was the Spirit. "Parenting with the Spirit: The Answer is More Love" is her guide for raising children with Heavenly Father's help.

With 18 chapters covering everything from attachment to internet safety to missionary preparation, Ellingson breaks down the principles of the gospel and applies them to everyday parenting life.

This book is overflowing with practical tips and suggestions for parents — so much so, in fact, that parents in the trenches may feel overwhelmed. These parents may want to read a chapter at a time, discuss it together, choose a piece of advice or two to implement, and work on their new goals for a week or so before progressing to the next chapter.

"Parenting with the Spirit" is directed to parents who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The author, who is a member of the church, frequently quotes scripture and prophets and discusses the church's doctrines.

Ellingson grew up in Tempe, Arizona, and now lives with her family in Mesa, Arizona. She graduated from Brigham Young University summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in family living. She has taught elementary school art and music appreciation for the last 27 years and parenting workshops since 2008. Ellingson and her husband, Mark, have 13 children and 26 grandchildren. This is her first book.