Here's our complete roundup from Wednesday's high school football games.

3A FIRST ROUND

JUAB 54, EMERY 14: The Wasps jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to the victory over Emery. Easton Wright tossed in three touchdown passes for Juab in the win. Video replay

JUAN DIEGO 55, JUDGE MEMORIAL 0: Juan Diego took care of business at home by shutting out the Bulldogs. Colby Smith threw for four touchdown’s in the first half, each to a different receiver in the Soaring Eagle win. Video replay

2A FIRST ROUND

BEAVER 55, NORTH SUMMIT 14: Porter Albrecht passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Beavers in the comfortable victory over North Summit. Video replay

REGION 6

LEHI 42, SKYLINE 7: Creyton Cooper rushed for a touchdown and passed for two more, including one to Carsen Manookin who rushed for another two TDs of his own, as the Pioneers cruised to the region win over Skyline.

REGION 7

TIMPVIEW 56, COTTONWOOD 7: The Thunder scored early and often to pick up the comfortable victory over Cottonwood. Sione Moa tossed in a touchdown and rushed for another two in the road win.

CORNER CANYON 28, JORDAN 20: With the Chargers leading by just one going into the fourth quarter, Van Fillinger scored on a 56-yard interception return to give Corner Canyon the insurance it needed to secure the victory over Jordan. Full story | Video replay

ALTA 52, BRIGHTON 0: Jace Wilson caught a touchdown, ran for one and had a pick-six all in the first half to help the Hawks take down the Bengals. Video replay

REGION 8

SKYRIDGE 42, WASATCH 17: After letting up an early touchdown, the Falcons recovered and scored 25 unanswered points against the Wasps defense. Emmett Call and Connor Harris each had two touchdowns for Skyridge.

PROVO 24, SPRINGVILLE 21: After a back-and-forth battle, the Bulldogs were finally able to pull away with the overtime win against Springville. Luke Haslem tossed in two touchdown passes and rushed for another while Alex Myles-Mills kicked the game-winning field goal.

MAPLE MOUNTAIN 36, TIMPANOGOS 35: The Golden Eagles scored with just six seconds left to tie it up and send the game into overtime. Both teams scored a touchdown, but Maple Mountain was able to take advantage of the Timberwolves’ missed extra point and secure the exciting victory at home. Tyler Nelson rushed for a score and tossed in three more to lead the Golden Eagles in the win. Video replay

REGION 10

Brandon Judd Orem wide receiver Puka Nacua, right, celebrates a touchdown with his quarterback, Cooper Legas, during a 59-26 win over Spanish Fork, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 in Spanish Fork. With the win, the Tigers clinched the Region 10 title and a No. 1 seed in the 4A state playoffs.

OREM 59, SPANISH FORK 26: After a slow start, the Tigers were able to regroup and score four touchdowns in under five minutes to take command of the game. Spanish Fork would never recover and would go on to fall to Orem. Full story | Video replay

SALEM HILLS 55, UINTAH 6: The Skyhawks cruised to a dominate win over Uintah. Jorgen Olsen led Salem Hills with one passing and three rushing touchdowns in the victory.

NONREGION

BOUNTIFUL 26, CLEARFIELD 13: The Braves doubled up the Falcons.

HIGHLAND 66, FARMINGTON 14: Bronson Olevao ran for three touchdowns and scored another through the air as Highland took down Farmington in a nonregion battle.

NORTHRIDGE 49, WOODS CROSS 47: The Wildcats rallied for 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights edged out the narrow victory.

BONNEVILLE 20, BOX ELDER 14: Bonneville rallied in the second half to take down the Bees at home. Brock Samuels recovered from throwing a Pick 6 to throw two late touchdown passes to give the Lakers the win.

OLYMPUS 34, LAYTON 7: The Titan defense allowed just one scoring play to help lift Olympus over Layton. Jackson Frank tossed in three touchdown passes for the Titans, two of which went to Tommy Poulton. Poulton also rushed for another score of his own in the win.

KEARNS 40, RIVERTON 29: Isaiah Afatasi rushed for three touchdowns, including an 80-yard kick return and a 50-yard punt return, and caught another from Lynde Dakota to lead the Cougars to the home victory over Riverton.

PLEASANT GROVE 31, WEST JORDAN 16: Dayne Christiansen ran in three touchdowns along with a 98 yard kickoff return to help Pleasant Grove come away with the win over West Jordan.

WESTLAKE 57, TAYLORSVILLE 38: Westlake won in a shootout over the Warriors in part because of Kaden Johnson’s work around the goal line, where he scored three touchdowns.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 32, WEST 18: Duce Anderson came through for the Bruins, rushing for three touchdowns and tossing in two more to help lead Mountain View to the home victory over West.

LOGAN 28, PAYSON 21: Tied going into the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies were able to get the winning score in the narrow victory over Payson. Jonny Parkinson passed for three of Logan’s touchdowns in the win.

AMERICAN FORK 42, DAVIS 10: Boone Abbott threw four passing touchdowns to lead American Fork to the victory over Davis.

PARK CITY 23, RIDGELINE 21: Every score counted as Dylan Bauer rushed for all three of Park City’s touchdowns and John Flitton hit the field goal as the Miners narrowly defeated the Riverhawks.

GREEN CANYON 45, BEN LOMOND 14: Brett Gasaway rushed for two touchdowns for Green Canyon, and the Wolves kept Ben Lomond scoreless in the second half to pick up the victory at home.

MOUNTAIN CREST 49, TOOELE 7: Jace Dart had a 90-yard kick return within the first 15 seconds of the game to set an early tone for the Mustangs in the big victory over Tooele. Dart also rushed for a TD and caught another, while teammate Hunter Schroder rushed for three touchdowns in the win.

BEAR RIVER 55, OGDEN 21: After a scoreless first quarter, the Bear offense exploded to take a demanding lead and cruise to the win over Ogden. Video replay

MURRAY 38, CANYON VIEW 27: Payson Hadley tossed three touchdowns over 25 yards long to help the Spartans offense pick up the road win over Canyon View.