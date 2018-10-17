BYU’s Sean Hill advanced to the singles semifinals in the ITA Regional Championships in Las Vegas.

Hill and teammate Jeffrey Hsu moved into the quarterfinals in doubles at the same regional championships.

“A lot to be proud of in the way we competed today in singles and doubles,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “Sean had a gutty performance to advance to the semifinals in singles after having already played with Jeffrey earlier in the day in a decisive doubles win in the round of 16. I love the way our guys are competing and supporting each other.”

Hill topped Felipe Acosta of Utah State, 6-3, 6-3, in the round of 16. He then advanced to the semifinals with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 win over University of New Mexico’s Dominic West.

Hill and Hsu secured their spot in the doubles quarterfinals with an 8-4 win over Denver University's doubles-duo of Pedro Fernandez del Valle and Mattia Ros.

Sam Tullis and Ben Gajardowon their first consolation doubles match, 8-3, over Matvey Radionav and Jeremy Merville of the University of Nevada, Reno. The Cougar duo then went on to beat UNM’s Dominic West and Nicolas Prieto Pinzon, 8-4.

In the main draw for singles, Tullis fell to Stepan Holis of UNM, 6-2, 7-6, after a hard-fought match in the round of 16. Gajardo battled back and forth with the University of Idaho’s Guilherme Scarpelli, but he ultimately lost the match, 7-6, 6-3.

In the consolation singles bracket, Hsu fell to Sergiu Bucur of USU, 7-5, 6-2.

In the doubles consolation bracket, BYU's Vinicius Feijao Nogueira and Mateo Vereau Melendez fell 8-4 to the Southern Utah University doubles-duo of Jonathon Morales and Juan Erro.

Hill and Hsu will play Kris van Wyk and Michiel Van Schoor of Weber State on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.

Following his doubles match, Hill will face UNR’s Julien Evard in the singles semifinals at 10 a.m.