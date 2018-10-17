Utah State men's tennis continued its success in doubles play at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas on Wednesday, as the duo of sophomore Felipe Acosta and junior Duro Opacic advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the doubles bracket, the pair defeated Air Force's Jamie Bautista and Paul Hendrix, 8-3. Also in the quarterfinals, the freshman duo of Isaac Arturo Arevalo and Rithvik Bollipalli nearly advanced to the next round, but they fell short, losing to David Micevski and Slava Shainyan of Utah in a tiebreak, 8-7 (3). In other doubles action, junior Sergiu Bucur and freshman Mitch Johnson lost to New Mexico's Ricky Hernandez Tong and Stepan Holis of New Mexico, 8-2, in the round of 16 in the consolation round.

In singles, Opacic had a 6-4, 7-5 win over Denver's James Davis in the round of 16. Opacic went on to face New Mexico's Hernandez Tong in the quarterfinals, losing in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Both Arevalo and Acosta lost their respective matches in the round of 16, losing in straight sets to Nevada's Julian Evrard, 0-6, 3-6, and Sean Hill of BYU, 3-6, 3-6, respectively. Bucur went on to defeat Jeffrey Hsu of BYU, 7-5, 6-2, in the round of 16 in the singles consolation portion, however, Bucur fell to Pedro Fernandez of Denver in the quarterfinals, 4-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Action continues Thursday as the Aggies will compete in the doubles quarterfinal and compete in the singles consolation round.