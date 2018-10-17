SACRAMENTO — After beating the Sacramento Kings by 39 points in the preseason finale six days ago, the Utah Jazz had to scrap hard Wednesday night for a victory in the regular season opener, but the road side ultimately came away with a 123-117 victory.

Here’s the three main takeaways from Wednesday’s game:

• The Jazz had a number of strong contributions but one major dud. Joe Ingles had 17 points in the first half and finished with 22, Donovan Mitchell closed strong to finish with 24, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert had strong outings and Dante Exum and Alec Burks gave big lifts off the bench.

Ricky Rubio, however, was bad, finishing with one point, two rebounds, four assists and two turnovers in 22 minutes.

• The Jazz starters began both halves terribly before the bench steadied the ship. Favors was the only starter to finish with a positive plus-minus, while Georges Niang was the only bench player to finish with a negative plus-minus.

• Utah made six more 3-pointers on eight more attempts (13-of-27) than Sacramento, and went 28-of-38 from the free throw line compared to just 12-of-18 from the charity stripe for the Kings.

Ingles was the Jazz's best 3-point shooter, going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Next 3:

Friday, Oct. 19 vs. Golden State (1-0), 8:30 p.m. MT

Monday, Oct. 22 vs. Memphis (0-1), 7 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Houston (0-1), 6 p.m. MT