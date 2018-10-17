BYU women’s tennis head coach Holly Parkinson Hasler announced Wednesday the hiring of Dillon Porter as an assistant coach.

“I am excited to welcome Dillon as our new assistant coach, and I’m looking forward to the value he brings to the program,” Hasler said. “Tennis is truly in his DNA, and I firmly believe we can do great things together for the women’s tennis program at BYU.”

Porter, from Laie, Hawaii, brings a notable resume with him to BYU as both a player and a coach. He played tennis for BYU-Hawaii from 2004-2006 and in 2010 where he finished as high as seventh nationally in singles and fifth in doubles. In 2006, he was named an NCAA Division II All-American in both singles and doubles.

Along with his All-American honors, Porter received the ITA PacWest Arthur Ashe Award for Leadership and Sportsmanship in 2006. He was the ITA West Region Rookie of the Year in 2004 and was twice named the Seasider’s Most Valuable Player. He was also awarded the coveted Seasider Award as the university’s top male student-athlete in 2006.

In addition to his exceptional playing career, Porter has also been honored for his coaching accomplishments at both BYU-Hawaii and Grand Canyon University. In his one season as an assistant coach in 2011 at BYU-Hawaii, Porter was named PacWest Assistant Coach of the Year. Later, at Grand Canyon University, Porter was named WAC Assistant Coach of the Year twice in 2012 and 2013.

Porter graduated from BYU-Hawaii in 2010 with a B.S. in exercise science and psychology. He is the son of David and Lorrie Porter. His father started the BYU-Hawaii tennis program in 1984 and turned it into a national powerhouse, winning 11 national championships (nine women and two men). Dillon’s parents and his three siblings all attended BYU.

“It is great to have the opportunity to coach at BYU and especially to be working with Holly,” Porter said. “She is a phenomenal player and coach, and I’m excited for the future of BYU women’s tennis.”