SALT LAKE CITY — Highly touted Utah quarterback Jack Tuttle, a true freshman from Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California, is reportedly going to transfer without playing a single down for the Utes.

Although Tuttle has yet to publicly declare his intentions to do so, UteZone.com is reporting that they have “learned from multiple sources” that it will happen. The website listed Duke, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia as possible destinations.

Liz Abel, senior associate athletics director for communications, said university officials had just learned of the report late Wednesday and were trying to find out more about it. Abel added that the U. athletic department would respond — via e-mail to the media — when they had more information.

Tuttle has yet to take a snap for Utah despite enrolling early and being the only freshman elected to the team’s leadership council. He finished behind junior Tyler Huntley and redshirt freshman Jason Shelley on the depth chart when fall camp concluded.

Last December, Tuttle signed with the Utes — more than one year after giving the program a verbal commitment.

“It’s really nice to make it official,” Tuttle told the Deseret News. “I appreciate everything my coaches, my teammates at my current school have done for me as well as my future coaches at Utah.”

Tuttle graduated from high school early and began attending classes at the U. in January in order to participate in winter conditioning and then spring ball.

“It was important to do this because I need to understand and thoroughly understand the playbook, progressions, know my teammates and kind of get my feet wet — get up to the college speed and be prepared for anything and anything I can do for the team,” Tuttle said. “So I think it was the right thing to do.”

Tuttle, who was considered one of the top prep quarterbacks in the nation as an Elite 11 honoree, said that his intention was to “come in and compete my butt off and do whatever I can for this football team right now — whatever that may be.” At the time, Tuttle also noted that he was looking forward to working with Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor.

“Troy Taylor is a great football mind and great coach. I have so much respect for him and what he’s doing and what he plans to do at Utah,” Tuttle said. “I can’t wait to get working with him and play for him.”

Utah is off to a 4-2 start this season. The Utes face USC Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.