SALT LAKE CITY — As Danielle Shock struggled just to keep pace with her teammates in Wednesday's state cross country meet, the American Fork junior found motivation to push through pain from the words of her teammates.

“We had all written each other letters and stuff before (Wednesday’s state meet), and I just had them in my head, and I was like, ‘Just because I’m feeling sick doesn’t mean that’s a reason I should quit. So I just pushed through to the end,” said Shock, her arms draped around the necks of teammates on either side of her. “To be honest, I gave it my all, and when I got to the end, I thought I’d ruined it and that we weren’t going to get (the 6A title).”

Shock was wrong.

As soon as we saw Hazel hit the track, I said to the other coach, ‘I think we may win.' American Fork girls assistant coach Lindsey Dunkley

The junior, who struggle through what was for her individually a disappointing race, and her American Fork teammates upset favored Lone Peak, a squad ranked No. 2 nationally by MileSplit.com, with a simple strategy — stay together.

The race was extremely close with the Cavemen edging the Knights 73 to 81. American Fork earned the advantage because its top five runners finished within nine places of each other (9, 13, 16, 17, and 18th).

While Davis High’s Ellie Lundgren earned the 6A state title with a time of 18:06.0, and Abby Jensen finished second with a time of 18:15.9, Freshman Hazel Baird earned her team’s best time of the meet with a ninth-place finish (19:58.8). Lone Peak’s Reagan Gardner finished third with a time of 18:22.3.

“As soon as we saw Hazel hit the track, I said to the other coach, ‘I think we may win’,” said American Fork girls assistant coach Lindsey Dunkley. “I knew the others would be all together.”

In fact, that was American Fork’s strategy in attempting to beat nationally ranked Lone Peak.

“We knew the potential was there if they could just stay together,” Dunkley said. “That’s where our strength is, in our numbers.” In addition to asking them to run together, their coaches told them to hold back a bit on their first mile.

“They went out and followed the plan exactly as we gave it to them,” Dunkley said. ‘I think my girls were 30th-38th that the first mile.”

Baird said it was difficult to be so far back during that first mile. “It’s really crazy how, after that first mile, we could just pick people off,” she said.

Added her teammate Lily Nettesheim, “When you do what your coaches tell you to do, good things happen.”

Senior Hailey Hess, who clutched the team trophy, said it was a moment years in the making.

“Honestly, my teammates are the best people in the world,” she said as her teammates hugged her. “I just love them so much, and I’m glad we can share this moment together.”

Mackenzie Hess, who finished just four seconds behind her twin sister, Madison, said the girls were not intimidated by Lone Peak’s success and depth.

“We knew if we put it all together, and we all had our best race that we could do it,” she said. “And we believed in ourselves and our coaches believed in us.”

But they didn’t all have their best race. Shock is normally the team’s third fastest runner. Wednesday she was the slowest on the squad.

As she described her fear that she couldn’t keep up with her teammates during that first mile, Madison Hess interrupted.

“That’s the power of a good team,” she said. “Because when one person has a bad day, we’re all so close so there is someone there to pick it up for you.”

American Fork managed two team trophies, as the boys delivered a championship that was expected. Unfortunately, it came with a bit of heartbreak when senior Carson Clinger was disqualified for obstruction.

American Fork senior Luke Grundvig won the 6A state title with a time of 15:17.7, while Riverton’s Joey Nokes earned second, finishing in 15:24.9. Lyman Floyd was awarded third place after Clinger’s disqualification, as he crossed the finish line in 15:29.7.

Judges reviewed video of the finish where Nokes and Clinger were battling to cross in second place.

American Fork head coach Timo Mostert, who is also a certified official, said it was the first time he’d had a cross country runner disqualified in 31 seasons.

Mostert hoped it would motivate the team to work even harder as they prepare for Regional Championships next month.

“This will give Carson a lot of motivation,” Mostert said. “He’s a good kid. He’s been a team leader and a captain this year. This isn’t going to crush him. He’ll come back stronger from this.”

Mostert said Grundvig followed the race plan and has developed great racing instincts.

“He’s a very savvy racer, and I’m proud of his accomplishment,” Mostert said, noting he becomes the eighth individual boys champion in 10 years from the school.

Grundvig, who finished ninth last year, said he was hoping to run faster, but he was thrilled to win his first championship.

“I was really excited,” he said. “I smiled across the finish line. It’s been a crazy journey, and to be able to help my team like that, it was a great moment for me.”

6A boys individual results:

Luke Grundvig, American Fork, 15:17.7; 2. Joey Nokes, Riverton, 15:24.9; 3. Lyman Floyd, Lone Peak, 15:29.7; 4. Tanner Rogers, Riverton, 15:30.5; 5. Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, 15:37.0; 6. Ty Davis, Riverton, 15:39.5; 7. Logan Anderson, Copper Hills, 15:40.6; 8. Dalton Brems, American Fork, 15:41.8; 9. Seth Robertson, Herriman, 15:46.1; 10. Kyler Miller, Herriman, 15:49.2; 11. Jack Miller, Lone Peak, 15:56.1; 12. Carson Coleman, Davis, 15:57.0; 13. Jacob Halverson, Davis, 15:57.9; 14. Drake DeHaan, West Jordan, 15:58.2; 15. Ethan Kelley, American Fork 16:04.1; 16. Zac Hastings, Hillcrest, 16;04.8; 17. Ashton Hysell, American Fork, 16:06.5; 18. Bridger Altice, Northridge, 16:07.6; 19. Daniel Larsen, Davis, 16:09.5; 20. Max Wehrli, Northridge, 16;11.9.

6A boys team results:

American Fork 72; 2. Davis 95; 3. Riverton 102; 4. Herriman 120; 5. Lone Peak 122; 6. Bingham 153; 7. Hillcrest 209; 8. Copper Hills 216; 9. Westlake 220; 10. Northridge 242; 11. Layton 261; 12. Syracuse 283; 13. West Jordan 295; 14, Kearns 439; 15. Cyprus 462; 16. Hunter 504.1.

6A girls individual results:

1. Ellie Lundgren, Davis, 18:06.0; 2. Abby Jensen, Westlake 18:15, 9; 3. Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, 18:22.3; 4. Mya McKown, Pleasant Grove, 18:26.8; 5. Porshe Eismann, Westlake, 18:32.5; 6. Megan Terry, Fremont, 18:39.4; 7. Emma Thornley, Layton, 18:41.o; 8. Sammi Lee, Weber, 18:45.6; 9. Hazel Baird, American Fork; 10. Becca Romney, Herriman, 18:59.3; 11. Taylor Smart, Lone Peak, 19:00.9; 12. Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, 19:02.1; 13. Madison Hess, American Fork, 19:05.8; 14. Hope Preston, Davis, 19:06.2; 15. Sydney Hedquist, Davis, 19:06.5; 16. Brooklyn Hopkins, American Fork, 19:08.8; 17. Mackenzie Hess, American Fork, 19:09.5; 18. Hailey Hess, American Fork, 19:09.9; 20. Makena Harbertson, Pleasant Grove, 19:13.4.

6A girls team results: