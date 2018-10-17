SALT LAKE CITY — Can a price tag be placed on children's safety?

This year, with growing anxiety over school shootings and the rising rate of teen suicides, state education officials and lawmakers are trying to come up with ways to protect Utah's children.

During a legislative meeting Wednesday, the Utah School Safety Advisory Committee told lawmakers gathered at the Utah State Capitol that schools in the state need increased safety measures, mental health support and preventative programs — to the tune of about $200 million.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Chantry Dean, of NGI Glass, services the push bar on a door at Indian Hills Middle School that leads from a security vestibule into the rest of the Sandy school on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. The new security vestibule, part of recent renovations, forces people to go through the school's main office in order to access the rest of the building.

"We really believe … that the work of school safety really rests at the local level, and we feel that's where it happens best," Utah State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson told the Interim Education Committee.

But she said a "statewide comprehensive framework" can help strengthen schools.

The committee said $30 million would be needed in ongoing funds to hire and contract with professional counselors.

"We've talked about the criticality of a positive and supportive school culture," Dickson said.

The committee recommended that teachers and school staff members receive mental health training to help them aid students who are struggling.

Christy Walker, school and student safety specialist for the Utah State Board of Education, said the suicide rate among children ages 10 to 17 in Utah has risen in the past few years at a higher rate than the rest of the country.

According to state data, in 2015, 44 children died by suicide compared to 11 in 2005. Utah needs to address that issue "aggressively," Walker said.

According to a survey conducted last year by the Utah Department of Human Services, Walker said, 25 percent of youth surveyed expressed a "high need for mental health services."

When lawmakers asked committee members why they think the suicide rate among children is rising, Dickson replied, "We really don't know the answer. … We have to come at it from multiple solutions."

In addition to focusing on mental health, the committee recommended strengthening law enforcement at schools and implementing physical safety measures for school buildings.

Specifically, the committee recommended schools employ someone as a law enforcement liaison.

Sen. Howard Stevenson, R-Draper, agreed.

"I think that's really crucial … because it helps communicate to the (law enforcement agencies) and to the schools the best practices most effectively, rather than them having to discover them on their own," he said.

Schools statewide should also standardize their approach to emergency situations, as well as create threat assessment and student support teams locally, the committee said.

Amid that discussion, Rep. Eric Hutchings, R-Kearns, responded with frustration, "I'm worried about kids getting shot." He said he believes one person should not and could not be responsible for both assessing threats and supporting students.

"I think the skill set to help us protect a school from an outside shooter with an AR-15 is a different skill set than is going to help us identify a child with trauma who may self hurt," Hutchings said.

He said focus should be placed both on students' mental health as well as keeping schools safe from threats, explaining that he sees the two goals as "separate issues."

But the committee emphasized that a "team of individuals" would help schools with support and threat assessment, rather than just one person fulfilling both roles.

The committee also recommended spending $164 million over four years to strengthen safety at schools statewide through "construction, updates and design," including securing school buildings by implementing single entrances.

Stevenson requested more information about how those figures were calculated, which the committee said it would provide.

"I'd like to see a breakdown of what that buys and how that's distributed so we can see what makes that up," he said.

Missing from the conversation Wednesday was the idea of a gun violence restraining order, which was discussed in June at a Utah Safe Schools Commission meeting.

A "red flag" restraining order would authorize judges to issue extreme risk protective orders permitting police to remove firearms from a person who has a propensity for violent or emotionally unstable conduct and refer them to help.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Construction crews work on the first stages of a major renovation at Alta High School in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Part of the renovation will include added security measures at the school's main entrance.

The bill filed by Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, late in the legislative session earlier this year sought to allow a family member who has lived with an individual at least six months to seek the protective order. The bill was discussed but did not advance out of committee.

Handy told the Deseret News on Wednesday that after the bill stalled this year, he refiled it so that it could be studied in the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee in June. It will be heard during the 2019 legislative session.

Handy sees the issue as part of the school safety debate.

"When I started the bill, I was really thinking in terms of these horrible mass shootings, of preventing those if we can."

He said he is now focused on the "suicide aspect" of the issue. "If we can create space and distance between the time that someone wants to take their own life in the most lethal way that they would do it … then that's what this law would do," Handy said.

He said the law already allows for protective orders and firearms can be taken under a court order in domestic violence situations. But the new bill would allow someone close to a person, such as a roommate or relative, to petition the court. Handy called the law a potential "tool in the toolbox."

Utah Education Association President Heidi Matthews late Wednesday afternoon told the Deseret News she supports the advisory committee's emphasis on the "health and well-being of students."

"So investing in mental health services, wrap-around services … are all going to really help to lay that foundation for our students to be successful in school," Matthews said.

But she said that while "some physical changes to buildings" are helpful, she wants to make sure that "they don't supersede the real efforts that need to be made … that the safety measures, when they are overdone, have a tendency to create the opposite environment that they're trying to achieve for their students."

She said "overt" security measures can give students a greater sense that the school is an unsafe environment.