SALT LAKE CITY — With 800 meters left in Wednesday's 4A state championship race at Sugar House Park, Pine View senior Julien Canales led a pack of about eight runners. Amidst the throng of fans assembled, Canales could hear his friends and teammates yelling, 'You gotta go, you gotta go!'

Canales put on a final surge, edged ahead late and crossed the line first with a time of 15:42. After dropping to the track, the senior got up and headed for his family.

“I was expecting eighth (place) maybe or something like that,” Canales said. “I didn't know I was going to win today.”

After the friendly embraces from those who knew him best, Canales was mobbed by his teammates. When Coach Dave Holt arrived, Canales leaped into the arms of his coach who had been there when times were tough.

“He had such a rough track season and we ended up giving him time off because of some of the things he was going through,” Holt said. “He came into the summer with the attitude of I need to do whatever I can to help this team.”

Canales was followed to the line by fellow senior Nathan Beitler in fourth place. Pine View crushed the 4A boys field racking up 59 points to outdistance Canyon View who had 125.

“Julien and his teammates they have grown up this summer to just totally love each other in every way,” Holt said. “We won our region so we hoped we could win. Today, all seven of them clicked and it was a perfect race for us in every way.”

When Lehi junior Anna Martin crossed the line of the 5000-meter course with a time of 17:15 she had no idea she had just run the fastest 5K in Utah state championship history.

“At regions I got a 17:17 so that opened the door up for me to know I could get a really good time,” Martin said.

Martin took the lead at about the 1-mile mark and finished 33 seconds in front of Mountain View senior, Helena Miyazawa, who also had an exceptional race with a time of 17:48.

“After the hill, I did a big surge,” Martin said. “I tried to stay consistent on the uphill and downhill and after getting second a year ago this title feels super awesome.”

The 4A girls title went to Desert Hills. The Thunder were led to the line by seniors Bailey Brinkerhoff and Samantha Nelson, who finished fifth and sixth respectively. Thunder coach Logan Fielding said the goal for the girls was to run as a pack. After Brinkerhoff and Nelson, the Thunder claimed 14th, 16th, 17th and 19th place finishes, scoring 55 points while Pine View had 78.

“The first mile we were a little bit back but as the race went on they progressively moved up,” Fielding said. “Honestly this is the coolest weather we've had all season and our girls were super tight as a pack and that is what helped us.”

4A girls team results:

1 Desert Hills 55

2 Pine View 78

3 Ogden 102

4 Mountain View 124

5 Cedar 154

6 Hurricane 212

7 Ridgeline 227

8 Stansbury 254

9 Bear River 254

10 Park City 258

11 Lehi 280

12 Green Canyon 297

13 Spanish Fork 340

14 Bonneville 362

15 Skyview 366

16 Uintah 375

4A girls individual results:

1 Anna Martin – Lehi 17:15 (All-time Utah State Record)

2 Helena Miyazawa – Mountain View 17:48

3 Arianna Steiner – Skyview 18:08

4 Alli Baker – Pineview 18:13

5 Bailey Brinkerhoof – Deseret Hills 18:26

6 Samantha Nelson – Deseret Hills 18:31

7 Jessica Hill – Pine View 18:33

8 Harley Taylor – Cedar 18:47

9 Abigail Gray – Lehi 18:50

10 Malayna Steffensen – Canyon View 18:54

11 Kalii Caldwell – Ogden 19:03

12 Rylee Holt – Pine View 19:06

13 Caila Odekirk – Hurricane 19:15

14 Lily Poulton – Deseret Hills 19:15

15 Kate Allred – Ogden 19:16

16 Lauren Leukenga – Deseret Hills 19:16

17 Trinity Schimbeck – Deseret Hills 19:18

18 Madison Patrick – Ridgeline 19:18

19 Chloe Kockler – Deseret Hills 19:19

20 Kelsi Lindley – Mountain View 19:20

4A boys team points

1 Pine View 59

2 Canyon View 125

3 Mountain View 141

4 Stansbury 143

5 Hurricane 154

6 Desert Hills 172

7 Orem 172

8 Bonneville 216

9 Ridgeline 219

10 Salem Hills 243

11 Spanish Fork 252

12 Ogden 293

13 Park City 306

14 Logan 327

15 Green Canyon 332

16 Bear River 407

4A individual results:

1 Julien Canales – Pine View 15:42

2 Easton Brandt – Canyon View 15:44

3 Josh Oblad – Stansbury 15:45

4 Nathan Beitler – Pineview 15:51

5 Ayden Womack – Bonneville 15:52

6 Joshua Armstrong – Hurricane 15:58

7 Wyatt Evans – Spanish Fork 16:00

8 Matthew Thatcher – Deseret Hills 16:01

9 Caleb Armstrong – Hurricane 16:02

10 Taylor Knight – Orem 16:04

11 Spencer Standing – Mountain View 16:05

12 Jared Wayment – Bonneville 16:07

13 Spencer O'Very – Mountain Crest 16:11

14 Bailey Oswald – Cedar 16:13

15 Scottie Bushar – Pine View 16:13

16 Kayden Harmon – Orem 16:16

17 Bryce Thomas - Hurricane 16:17

18 Braden Meyers – Mountain View 16:18

19 Alex Rasmussen – Logan 16:19

20 Mckay Burnside – Canyon View 16:20