Matt Lowell talks with Sawyer Little as he works on Sawyer's "Alice in Wonderland" teacup wheelchair costume at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Hospital staff and volunteers transformed the wheelchairs of 28 patients into anything their hearts desired for Halloween at the hospital's annual Wheelchair Costume Clinic. Hospital staff created the clinic in response to feedback from parents that Halloween traditions, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, pose challenges for children with physical disabilities. Hospital staff and volunteers are doing everything in their power level the playing field for children in wheelchairs with conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy and neuromuscular disease.

