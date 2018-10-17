LOGAN — A 16-year incumbent of Congress and former high school teacher wants two more years in office to shepherd through some important lands bills aimed at the nation's forests and the national park maintenance backlog.

Tonight Republican Rob Bishop faces two challengers — Democrat Lee Castillo and United Utah candidate Eric Eliason.

The Utah Debate Commission is hosting the hourlong debate at Utah State University.

Bishop is chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee. His critics say he is too beholden to the oil and gas industry and favors extraction of natural resources.

A strident opponent of too much DC-control of Western land issues, Bishop says he favors the practice of multiple use, which includes grazing, recreation and yes, extraction.

Deseret News reporter Amy Joi O'Donoghue will be live-tweeting from the event.

@RepRobBishop on Social Security: Needs to be run like Utah State Retirement System and it could easily pay for itself. It is an actuarily sound system that runs off interest earnings #utdebates. — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

"We can look for good legal immigration policies," to address workforce shortages @EliasonCongress #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

Pathway for dreamers: @EliasonCongress yes. We need to look for common ground. #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

"We have to act humanely," @Lee4USCongress says he does not support open borders. We have to have a congressman not afraid to stand up to this administration #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@RepRobBishop says there are 17 different laws that prevent the border patrol from doing their jobs. They don't need more money #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@RepRobBishop on immigration: The first thing is to lower the anxiety and anger people have and say yes, we have control of the border. #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@EliasonCongress says there needs to be a path for the DREAMERs. "These our my neighbors and my friends." #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

Here we go: Immigration: @EliasonCongress. "Great example of can getting kicked down the road." Same questions asked in debates in 1980s #utdebates #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@RepRobBishop says there is steel company in this district that has been fighting unfair trade practices for a long time. #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@EliasonCongress says tariffs result in higher costs for everyone, citing construction costs at Logan wastewater treatment plant #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@Lee4USCongress: Absolutely opposed to steel tariffs. "We are alienating our allies." #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

"The rural problem is both a Utah problem and a national problem," @EliasonCongress #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

"I do not want these places to become ghost towns," @Lee4USCongress. Companies need to be incentivized to create green energy jobs #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

How to help rural economies: @RepRobBishop: "You can have economic development and recreation and conservation."#utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

" No one really knows and sees into my heart," @RepRopBishop, saying he finds the accusation of him being beholden to special interests is unfair and untrue #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

Onto public lands and monuments: @EliasonCongress says @RepRobBishop is beholden to oil and gas interests. "We need to be careful some of these vistas are protected."#utpol #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@Lee4USCongress attacks @RepRobBishop over air pollution-says he has done nothing to fix Utah's problem #Utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@EliasonCongress: On climate change "We must take the lead on global climate."#utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

Things are heating up a bit between @Lee4USCongress and @RepRobBishop on environmental issues #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@RepRobBishop: The tax breaks that went to every American is not the cause of the deficit going up.

What is causing it to go up is the overarching spending.

It is not a tax cut problem it is a spending problem."#utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

"We cannot continue to bear the burden for our children and our children's children because these people want to give the top 1 percent a tax break.." @Lee4USCongress - Jesus was a great economist and believed in giving to the poor #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@RepRobBishop: The federal government cannot be looked to to fund everything - states need more flexibility to run better programs #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@EliasonCongress: "We are in a very hot economy and when the economy is doing this well, we should be seeing surpluses..."

On out of control spending #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@RepRobBishop says states need to be empowered in the arena of gun control #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

We can collaborate with responsible gun owners. Eliason says need trained individuals in schools #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

Lee says he is pro 2nd amendment. "We need a congressman who also cherishes life." #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

@RepRobBishop said this election is about constituents and his experience makes him effective in DC #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 18, 2018

The #CD1Debate will be moderated by Natalie Gochnour @Gochnour of the Kem Gardner Policy Institute #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 17, 2018