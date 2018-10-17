Screenshot
LOGAN — A 16-year incumbent of Congress and former high school teacher wants two more years in office to shepherd through some important lands bills aimed at the nation's forests and the national park maintenance backlog.

Tonight Republican Rob Bishop faces two challengers — Democrat Lee Castillo and United Utah candidate Eric Eliason.

The Utah Debate Commission is hosting the hourlong debate at Utah State University.

Bishop is chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee. His critics say he is too beholden to the oil and gas industry and favors extraction of natural resources.

A strident opponent of too much DC-control of Western land issues, Bishop says he favors the practice of multiple use, which includes grazing, recreation and yes, extraction.

Deseret News reporter Amy Joi O'Donoghue will be live-tweeting from the event.

