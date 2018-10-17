OREM — A man shot and killed in an Orem garage lived down the street from the homeowner, according to court records.

On Wednesday, Orem police identified the man fatally shot by a homeowner as Marcos Vasquez Rosales, 49.

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, a man at 364 N. 800 West heard a noise coming from his unattached garage. The homeowner went back inside his house and retrieved a small-caliber handgun, then went back outside to the garage, said Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez.

At that point, there was a "confrontation," Martinez said. Details about what transpired between the two men were not released.

The homeowner fired "several" shots, striking the intruder, he said. The homeowner then called 911.

Rosales lived at 319 N. 800 West, according to court documents. He was convicted of misdemeanor shoplifting in June and intoxication in 2013, according to court records, but otherwise had no criminal history in Utah.

The homeowner was not arrested. Police said on Monday that there was no information to suggest the homeowner was not within his right to defend himself with deadly force. The incident, however, remained under investigation and it will be sent to the Utah County Attorney's Office to decide whether charges should be filed.