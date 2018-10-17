SALT LAKE CITY — In all the years of contested sports at Morgan High School, no team has ever won a state cross country championship. On Wednesday, at Sugar House Park that all changed as the Trojans kicked down that state championship barrier, winning 3A titles in the girls and boys divisions.

Trojans coach Brennen Fuller thought his boys had a shot all season. After the girls beat Judge Memorial comfortably in the region meet, he saw a different girls team getting ready for state.

“At regions we scored 23 points and took it to an always good Judge Memorial team,” Fuller said. “The girls came in after regions and you could tell they wanted it so it was fun to leave it all out on the track.”

Morgan accumulated 62 points to outdistance Grand County (89) and Richfield (93). It was a terrific team effort with five of the Morgan athletes finishing in the top 20, led by a second-place finish from freshman Sophie Early. Fellow freshman Kate Heywood was ninth while senior Bella Porter finished 12th.

Heading into Wednesday's boys race, Fuller and the rest of the Trojans had eyes on Emery.

“We knew coming in Emery was going to be our toughest competition so we knew if we just stayed with them and pushed at the end we would be okay,” he said.

The Morgan guys put five runners in the top 23 with senior Carson Wilkins finishing second (15:52). Sophomore Gabe Sargent was ninth while senior Sanford Porter was 11th. The Trojans scored 61 points to distance themselves from Emery, which was second with 76 points.

“We were capable of winning last year but we had a couple guys have off days,” Fuller said. “We were very confident with our boys team all year and with Carson up front we knew we were going to be in the mix.”

Grand County sophomore Kylah Ricks won the individual title (19:09) after finishing second a year ago. Ricks stayed behind two lead runners for the first 1200 meters of the race but launched her attack just before the biggest hill on the course.

“I knew it was kind of windy so I just wanted to sit back for a little bit and let the people in front take the wind,” Ricks said. “I’m really good in the mountains so that hill wasn’t going to be a problem for me I just wanted to get past it recover and then take it home.”

For Grantsville junior Porter Whitworth, the state cross country meet could not get here fast enough. A year ago, Whitworth finished third in a race he felt he should have won. That drive pushed him through a long summer of ramping up for Wednesday's race.

“Last year I beat the 3A champion by about a minute at the region meet and he got me at state,” Whitworth said. “This summer I just trained and thought about that race and put my goals down on a lot of pieces of paper.”

3A girls team scores:

1 Morgan 62

2 Grand County 89

3 Richfield 93

4 Judge Memorial 100

5 San Juan 101

6 Union 132

7 Juab 177

8 Grantsville 181

9 Carbon 186

10 Emery 256

3A girls individual results:

1 Kylah Ricks – Grand County 19:09

2 Sophie Earley – Morgan 19:33

3 Rachel Barton – San Juan 19:56

4 Allison Ryan – Judge Memorial 19:58

5 Sidney Snow – Union 20:05

6 Maura Williams – Juab 20:11

7 Ella Lyman – San Juan 20:17

8 Madi Tartaro – Judge Memorial 20:24

9 Kate Heywood – Morgan 20:30

10 Ali Hirt – Grand County 20:37

11 SeOnna Southwick – Richfield 20:38

12 Bella Porter – Morgan 20:53

13 Anika Scherer – Grand County 20:56

14 Jamie Holt – Richfield 20:57

15 Emilia Anderson – Juab 21:09

16 Shea Ryan – Judge Memorial 21:09

17 Emma Haddock – Carbon 21:12

18 Nora Foster – Richfield 21:16

19 Ella Stevenson – Morgan 21:19

20 Elaina Halls – Morgan 21:20

3A boys team race

1 Morgan 61

2 Emery 76

3 Grantsville 97

4 Union 132

5 Grand County 132

6 North Sanpete 149

7 Carbon 165

8 Richfield 182

9 Juab 203

10 Providence Hall 217

11 Judge Memorial 240

3A boys individual results:

1 Porter Whitworth – Grantsville 15:43

2 Carson Wilkins – Morgan 15:52

3 Hayden Harward – Richfield 16:16

4 Bryar Meccariello – Emery 16:33

5 Evan Ellison – Grand County 16:35

6 Seth Beckett – Grantsville 16:43

7 Malachi Ricks – Grand County 16:44

8 Logan Snow – Union 16:49

9 Gabe Sargent – Morgan 16:53

10 Nolan Beck – Providence Hall 16:56

11 Sanford Porter – Morgan 16:57

12 Orange Peel – North Sanpete 17:00

13 Arthur Hawks – Grand County 17:05

14 McKay Meccariello – Emery 17:06

15 Chase Christianson – Emery 17:08

16 Kaleb Bowles – Morgan 17:11

17 Jess Christensen – Emery 17:20

18 Tyler Dinkel – Juab 17:23

19 Matt Hindes – North Sanpete 17:23

20 Caden Williams – Grantsville 17:25