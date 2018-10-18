I was very intrigued by the editorial dealing with climate change and the plea made by your editorial board that we should take action. There are, however, some very important realities that you will have to take into account if the solution is to be put in terms of moral obligation. First and foremost is the old rule: lead by example.

If this issue is as critical as the United Nations is claiming, all of the private plane excursions taken by the advocates of the moral solution should cease immediately. Al Gore should set the example by making eco-friendly trips by the simplest means possible. United Nations bureaucrats must end these interminable conferences, which add to the carbon emission problems, and the scientists should also cease climate-change-threatening conferences if we are dealing with a moral obligation.

The climate has been changing since before the advent of recorded history. The mean temperature during medieval times was warmer than it is now. Yes, human-caused climate change is evident, but it has not yet been determined exactly what percentage of climate change is totally human caused. Science is not decided by consensus. It is decided by research.

Government grants for scientific research are often awarded on the basis of pre-determined outcome and not research on a neutral playing field. That isn’t science as much as it is groveling for money by whatever means possible. Check with university department heads as to the process required for a government grant submission.

Thus, we have the second cardinal rule in this whole process: Always follow the money trail.

Nicholas Gold

Taylorsville