Homework has been a part of our society for decades, and it is time to abolish it. Homework has never shown to have any improvement on testing scores.

As of right now, the average high school student who takes core classes expects roughly 30 minutes of homework in each class they take. That adds up to an insurmountable amount of homework totalling around four hours each night. That adds up to 11 hours of school Monday through Friday. That is three hours more than a typical eight hour workday. Students now have 11 unpaid hours of schooling and must squeeze in work, social events, hobbies and clubs into less than five hours of the day. How do students deal with this? Sleep deprivation.

With no time in the day to do homework, students will cram it into the night. This leads to less sleep, which already is a problem. Plus, when people work on it so late at night, they learn very little out of it. This makes it nothing more than “busy work.” The simple solution? Take out homework. It doesn’t help the student much, and this way, they would be much less busy and be able to do more. Plus, the extra sleep would help test scores stay level or even go up. It’s time to let kids be kids.

Joseph Jensen

Salt Lake City