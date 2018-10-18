Good or false philanthropy? Consider Utah’s Proposition 3. Many say, “What about the sick, the lame, the poor or the low-income able-bodied adults?" They say, “Let’s turn to the law. The law will solve it." But if passed, can the law alone solve it?

Nothing enters the public treasury for the benefit of one citizen without forcefully taking from another. Law is a force to take. Is it a good force? If I am put in jail for robbing someone to pay for my medical bills, are the citizens of Utah going to jail for plundering me by the force of law to pay medical bills of their neighbors?

This isn’t a harsh judgment or a noncharitable position. It rightly asks the long-term question, "How can a program be sustaining if it injures one group of people to benefit another group?"

Is it not possible to have unintended consequences of well-intended legislation, or poor legislation? Further, the more citizens look to government to provide, the more they act like subjects and not a free people.

Scott Perrin

Cottonwood, Idaho