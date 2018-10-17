Grace Hashimoto picks out a Utah-grown apple to eat in celebration of National Farm to School Month and National School Lunch Week at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Dubbed “The Utah Apple Crunch,” the event featured farm-focused learning activities, a raffle and, of course, plenty of Utah apples. In addition, the Utah State Board of Education is teaming up with the Utah Department of Health and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to expand the Apple Crunch beyond schools and preschools to other organizations for an even bigger crunch.

