SALT LAKE CITY — The S-Line will not run Saturday and Sunday as Utah Transit Authority crews add sections of double track to the streetcar line between 300 East and 500 East.

The addition of the passing track will allow the S-Line to serve stops every 15 minutes instead of every 20 minutes between South Salt Lake and the Sugar House area.

Buses will serve Fairmont, Sugarmont and Central Pointe stations as well as route 21 bus stops in between those points every 15 minutes on Saturday and every 20 minutes on Sunday.

UTA anticipates the line will be closed for additional work the weekend of Nov. 10 and 11.

Funding for the $5.9 million project was provided by Salt Lake County and the Wasatch Front Regional Council.