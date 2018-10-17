SALT LAKE CITY — Business news outlet Bloomberg recently reported that Salt Lake City’s renovated airport will provide better meet-and-greet areas for missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as military groups.

According to Bloomberg, crowds clog the waiting and baggage-claim areas at Salt Lake International Airport almost every day.

“It’s become a problem for an airport that has gained a reputation as being crowded and difficult to traverse at a time when the region’s population is swelling,” according to Bloomberg.

The airport’s $3.6 billion renovations will include a meet-and-greet reception area for missionaries and their families, freeing space in the airport.

The same area can be used for military homecomings.

"Obviously the church probably represents the largest single institutional travel base," Bill Wyatt, executive director of the Salt Lake City department of airports, told Bloomberg. "They have their own travel office who we talk with on a regular basis. In that sense for the airport, they’re like any other really large institutional travel entity, you’re always going to be interested in what they’re doing, what they’re thinking and how we can serve them."

Read more about the renovations at Bloomberg.