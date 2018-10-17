It's time for Wednesday night high school football — UEA weekend has moved many of the games up a couple days this week — and we have you covered better than anyone else in the state.

Watch the big high school football plays — live on Wednesday, starting at 4:50 p.m.

You can follow the action in our live blog below, or find up-to-the-minute scores and links to live streams on our scoreboard. Here are the games we are streaming tonight — we'll update the list throughout the day as more of our school and media partners confirm game coverage:

Think you know who's going to win this week's games? Play our GridPicks contest for free. Prizes awarded every week.