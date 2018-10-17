SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re a fan of duck, your Arby’s bill is about to grow.

What's going on: The restaurant chain announced it will start serving its new seared duck sandwich beginning Saturday.

Prepping for our next surprising sandwich... pic.twitter.com/8xTLNrHBjm — Arby's (@Arbys) October 15, 2018

The sandwich will only be available in 16 locations around the country, including one Utah spot, which is located at 774 S. Main Street in Brigham City.

According to USA Today, the sandwich will arrive in the middle of duck hunting season.

The sandwich will include “a premium duck breast, smoked cherry sauce, crispy onions all on a signature Arby's bun.”

Last year: In October 2017, Arby’s released an elk sandwich, according to my report for the Deseret News.