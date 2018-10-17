SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re a fan of duck, your Arby’s bill is about to grow.
What's going on: The restaurant chain announced it will start serving its new seared duck sandwich beginning Saturday.
- The sandwich will only be available in 16 locations around the country, including one Utah spot, which is located at 774 S. Main Street in Brigham City.
- According to USA Today, the sandwich will arrive in the middle of duck hunting season.
- The sandwich will include “a premium duck breast, smoked cherry sauce, crispy onions all on a signature Arby's bun.”
Last year: In October 2017, Arby’s released an elk sandwich, according to my report for the Deseret News.
- The sandwich came after the chain released a venison sandwich that quickly sold out.
- "We took a look at what hunters and wild-game enthusiasts love to talk about eating, and elk was something that kept popping up, and we said, 'This is another great tasting game meat we think our guests would enjoy,'" Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Jim Taylor said at the time.