SALT LAKE CITY — High school students who have a product or business idea are encouraged to compete for $30,000 in cash and prizes in the 2018-19 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge.

The challenge, managed by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at the University of Utah and sponsored by Zions Bank, is open to all Utah students ages 14-18. The grand prize is $7,500.

To participate, students form teams, develop an innovative idea and submit a presentation online at lassonde.utah.edu/hsuec to be judged for the first round. Submissions are due by midnight on Thursday, Feb. 28.

The top 20 teams will be announced on March 12, and those teams will be invited to the final presentations and judging event alongside the collegiate Utah Entrepreneurship Challenge, which is also managed by the Lassonde Institute and one of the largest collegiate business plan competitions in the country.

The final awards and showcase event will be held in the Lassonde Studios building on the U. campus on March 30.